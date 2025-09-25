Markets
Thursday 9/25 Insider Buying Report: MRVL, PMT

September 25, 2025 — 01:51 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Marvell Technology's President, Data Center Group, Sandeep Bharathi, made a $265,302 purchase of MRVL, buying 3,400 shares at a cost of $78.03 a piece. Marvell Technology is trading up about 4.9% on the day Thursday.

And at Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Catherine A. Lynch who bought 2,823 shares at a cost of $12.02 each, for a trade totaling $33,932. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading down about 0.1% on the day Thursday. Lynch was up about 1.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PMT trading as high as $12.14 at last check today.

