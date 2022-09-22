Thursday 9/22 Insider Buying Report: NXDT, VOXX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 6,762 shares of NXDT, for a cost of $14.79 each, for a total investment of $100,010. Bargain hunters can grab NXDT at a price even lower than Laffer did, with the stock changing hands as low as $14.56 in trading on Thursday -- that's 1.6% below Laffer's purchase price. Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is trading off about 0.6% on the day Thursday.

And at Voxx International, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Patrick M. Lavelle who purchased 12,100 shares for a cost of $7.37 each, for a total investment of $89,159. Before this latest buy, Lavelle purchased VOXX on 7 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $483,994 at an average of $6.76 per share. Voxx International Corp is trading off about 0.9% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters can bag VOXX at a price even lower than Lavelle did, with shares changing hands as low as $7.18 in trading on Thursday -- that's 2.6% below Lavelle's purchase price

