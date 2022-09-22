Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hudson Global, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,500 shares of HSON, for a cost of $34.80 each, for a total investment of $52,200. Investors can buy HSON even cheaper than Eberwein did, with shares changing hands as low as $34.20 in trading on Thursday -- that's 1.7% below Eberwein's purchase price. Hudson Global is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Eberwein bought HSON on 16 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $433,103 at an average of $22.46 per share.

And on Tuesday, Chief Operating Officer Liam Stewart purchased $50,348 worth of DigitalBridge Group, purchasing 3,300 shares at a cost of $15.26 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Stewart in the past year. DigitalBridge Group is trading up about 0.6% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 9/22 Insider Buying Report: HSON, DBRG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.