As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, CECO Environmental's Director, Richard F. Wallman, made a $159,900 buy of CECO, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $15.99 each. CECO Environmental is trading off about 0.2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Wallman bought CECO on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $315,870 at an average of $14.36 per share.

And at Granite Ridge Resources, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Thaddeus Darden who purchased 20,000 shares at a cost of $5.74 each, for a total investment of $114,800. Before this latest buy, Darden made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $18,420 shares at a cost of $6.14 each. Granite Ridge Resources is trading down about 0.2% on the day Thursday. Darden was up about 4.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GRNT trading as high as $6.00 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 9/21 Insider Buying Report: CECO, GRNT

