As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Berkshire Hills Bancorp's Director, Mary Anne Callahan, made a $357,319 buy of BHLB, purchasing 18,000 shares at a cost of $19.85 a piece. Investors are able to grab BHLB at a price even lower than Callahan did, with shares trading as low as $19.43 at last check today which is 2.1% under Callahan's purchase price. Berkshire Hills Bancorp is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Callahan in the past year.

And at Neumora Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO Henry O. Gosebruch who bought 15,000 shares at a cost of $12.62 each, for a total investment of $189,370. Neumora Therapeutics is trading up about 5.6% on the day Thursday. Investors can buy NMRA even cheaper than Gosebruch did, with shares changing hands as low as $10.01 at last check today -- that's 20.7% under Gosebruch's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 9/21 Insider Buying Report: BHLB, NMRA

