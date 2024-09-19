Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Healthy Choice Wellness, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer John Ollet purchased 10,000 shares of HCWC, at a cost of $10.00 each, for a total investment of $100,000. Investors have the opportunity to buy HCWC even cheaper than Ollet did, with the stock changing hands as low as $2.93 at last check today -- that's 70.7% under Ollet's purchase price. Healthy Choice Wellness is trading off about 16% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ollet in the past year.

And at Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Justin Charles Guichard who bought 7,364 shares for a cost of $13.58 each, for a total investment of $99,996. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund is trading up about 0.7% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 9/19 Insider Buying Report: HCWC, RA

