Markets
VTVT

Thursday 9/19 Insider Buying Report: VTVT, KDP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, vTv Therapeutics', Ronald O. Perelman, made a $1.00M buy of VTVT, purchasing 606,061 shares at a cost of $1.65 a piece. vTv Therapeutics is trading off about 7% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Perelman bought VTVT at 16 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $25.76M at an average of $1.60 per share.

And at Keurig Dr Pepper, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Human Resources Officer Mary Beth Denooyer who bought 6,000 shares at a cost of $27.69 each, for a trade totaling $166,124. Before this latest buy, Denooyer purchased KDP at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $822,907 at an average of $27.43 per share. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading off about 1.2% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 9/19 Insider Buying Report: VTVT, KDP
VIDEO: Thursday 9/19 Insider Buying Report: VTVT, KDP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VTVT KDP

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular