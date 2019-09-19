Thursday 9/19 Insider Buying Report: VTVT, KDP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, vTv Therapeutics', Ronald O. Perelman, made a $1.00M buy of VTVT, purchasing 606,061 shares at a cost of $1.65 a piece. vTv Therapeutics is trading off about 7% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Perelman bought VTVT at 16 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $25.76M at an average of $1.60 per share.

And at Keurig Dr Pepper, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Human Resources Officer Mary Beth Denooyer who bought 6,000 shares at a cost of $27.69 each, for a trade totaling $166,124. Before this latest buy, Denooyer purchased KDP at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $822,907 at an average of $27.43 per share. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading off about 1.2% on the day Thursday.

