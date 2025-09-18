Markets
AMR

Thursday 9/18 Insider Buying Report: AMR, TKO

September 18, 2025 — 01:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Alpha Metallurgical Resources, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 108,000 shares of AMR, at a cost of $148.55 each, for a total investment of $16.04M. So far Courtis is in the green, up about 12.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $167.55. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading up about 2.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Courtis made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $2.43M shares at a cost of $228.73 each.

And at TKO Group Holdings, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Peter C. B. Bynoe who bought 740 shares for a cost of $203.00 each, for a total investment of $150,220. Before this latest buy, Bynoe made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $166,198 shares at a cost of $169.59 a piece. TKO Group Holdings is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 9/18 Insider Buying Report: AMR, TKOVIDEO: Thursday 9/18 Insider Buying Report: AMR, TKO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMR
TKO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.