Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Alpha Metallurgical Resources, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 108,000 shares of AMR, at a cost of $148.55 each, for a total investment of $16.04M. So far Courtis is in the green, up about 12.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $167.55. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading up about 2.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Courtis made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $2.43M shares at a cost of $228.73 each.

And at TKO Group Holdings, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Peter C. B. Bynoe who bought 740 shares for a cost of $203.00 each, for a total investment of $150,220. Before this latest buy, Bynoe made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $166,198 shares at a cost of $169.59 a piece. TKO Group Holdings is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 9/18 Insider Buying Report: AMR, TKO

