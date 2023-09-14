News & Insights

Thursday 9/14 Insider Buying Report: SMMF, GATO

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Summit Financial Group's Director, Gary L. Hinkle, made a $343,222 purchase of SMMF, buying 14,201 shares at a cost of $24.17 a piece. Investors are able to snag SMMF at a price even lower than Hinkle did, with the stock trading as low as $23.79 at last check today -- that's 1.6% below Hinkle's purchase price. Summit Financial Group is trading up about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Hinkle purchased SMMF on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $142,049 at an average of $25.83 per share.

And at Gatos Silver, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by President Dale Andres who bought 50,000 shares at a cost of $5.40 each, for a total investment of $270,000. This buy marks the first one filed by Andres in the past year. Gatos Silver is trading up about 6.1% on the day Thursday. So far Andres is in the green, up about 9.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.93.

