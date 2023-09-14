Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Semler Scientific's Director, Eric Semler, made a $2.15M purchase of SMLR, buying 77,771 shares at a cost of $27.61 each. So far Semler is in the green, up about 8.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $29.94. Semler Scientific is trading up about 6.4% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Semler in the past twelve months.

And at Montrose Environmental Group, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director de Castro Jose Miguel Fernandez who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $32.94 each, for a total investment of $329,440. This buy marks the first one filed by Fernandez in the past twelve months. Montrose Environmental Group is trading up about 7.6% on the day Thursday. So far Fernandez is in the green, up about 5.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $34.68.

VIDEO: Thursday 9/14 Insider Buying Report: SMLR, MEG

