Thursday 9/11 Insider Buying Report: BWFG, BHB

September 11, 2025 — 01:56 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Bankwell Financial Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Lawrence B. Seidman bought 11,000 shares of BWFG, for a cost of $44.54 each, for a total investment of $489,927. Bankwell Financial Group is trading up about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Seidman purchased BWFG at 9 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $228,982 at an average of $31.08 per share.

And at Bar Harbor Bankshares, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Brian D. Shaw who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $32.09 each, for a total investment of $320,850. This purchase marks the first one filed by Shaw in the past year. Bar Harbor Bankshares is trading up about 2.3% on the day Thursday.

