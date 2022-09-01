Markets
Thursday 9/1 Insider Buying Report: RILY, BKNG

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At B. Riley Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of RILY, at a cost of $49.76 each, for a total investment of $1.24M. B. Riley Financial is trading off about 1.9% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Paulson purchased RILY at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $5.33M at an average of $54.65 per share.

And at Booking Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by Robert J. Mylod Jr. who bought 500 shares at a cost of $1912.37 each, for a trade totaling $956,182. Before this latest buy, Mylod Jr. made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $967,220 shares at a cost of $1934.44 each. Booking Holdings is trading off about 1.9% on the day Thursday. Investors have the opportunity to pick up BKNG even cheaper than Mylod Jr. did, with the stock changing hands as low as $1835.40 in trading on Thursday which is 4.0% under Mylod Jr.'s purchase price.

