NINE

Thursday 8/8 Insider Buying Report: NINE, BLCO

August 08, 2024 — 12:09 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Nine Energy Service, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, William Monroe bought 470,362 shares of NINE, at a cost of $1.58 each, for a total investment of $744,019. Investors have the opportunity to buy NINE even cheaper than Monroe did, with shares trading as low as $1.50 in trading on Thursday which is 5.2% below Monroe's purchase price. Nine Energy Service is trading up about 2.7% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Monroe made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.86M shares for a cost of $1.56 a piece.

And at Bausch + Lomb, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO and Chairman of the Board Brent L. Saunders who purchased 32,250 shares for a cost of $15.66 each, for a trade totaling $505,067. This purchase marks the first one filed by Saunders in the past year. Bausch + Lomb is trading up about 3.1% on the day Thursday. Saunders was up about 3.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BLCO trading as high as $16.16 at last check today.

