Thursday 8/7 Insider Buying Report: MUSA, MOH

August 07, 2025 — 10:33 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Murphy USA, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 5,000 shares of MUSA, for a cost of $367.01 each, for a total investment of $1.84M. Murphy was up about 2.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MUSA trading as high as $377.35 in trading on Thursday. Murphy USA is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday.

And at Molina Healthcare, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Operating Officer James Woys who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $155.94 each, for a total investment of $1.56M. This buy marks the first one filed by Woys in the past twelve months. Molina Healthcare is trading up about 2.4% on the day Thursday.

