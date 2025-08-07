Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Aurora Innovation, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director John J. Donahoe bought 162,337 shares of AUR, at a cost of $6.10 each, for a total investment of $989,460. Aurora Innovation is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Donahoe in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, Director Teddy Ray Price bought $237,586 worth of Red River Bancshares, buying 3,943 shares at a cost of $60.26 a piece. Before this latest buy, Price bought RRBI at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $128,206 at an average of $54.53 per share. Red River Bancshares is trading trading flat on the day Thursday. Price was up about 0.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RRBI trading as high as $60.59 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 8/7 Insider Buying Report: AUR, RRBI

