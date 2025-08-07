Markets
AUR

Thursday 8/7 Insider Buying Report: AUR, RRBI

August 07, 2025 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Aurora Innovation, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director John J. Donahoe bought 162,337 shares of AUR, at a cost of $6.10 each, for a total investment of $989,460. Aurora Innovation is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Donahoe in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, Director Teddy Ray Price bought $237,586 worth of Red River Bancshares, buying 3,943 shares at a cost of $60.26 a piece. Before this latest buy, Price bought RRBI at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $128,206 at an average of $54.53 per share. Red River Bancshares is trading trading flat on the day Thursday. Price was up about 0.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RRBI trading as high as $60.59 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 8/7 Insider Buying Report: AUR, RRBIVIDEO: Thursday 8/7 Insider Buying Report: AUR, RRBI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AUR
RRBI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.