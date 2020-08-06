Markets
Thursday 8/6 Insider Buying Report: BWB, MRLN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Bridgewater Bancshares's Director, David B. Juran, made a $515,199 buy of BWB, purchasing 54,457 shares at a cost of $9.46 a piece. Juran was up about 3.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BWB trading as high as $9.77 in trading on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares is trading off about 2.2% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, Director Lawrence J. Deangelo purchased $183,625 worth of Marlin Business Services, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $7.34 a piece. Before this latest buy, Deangelo made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $439,945 shares at a cost of $8.36 each. Marlin Business Services is trading down about 0.7% on the day Thursday.

