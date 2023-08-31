Thursday 8/31 Insider Buying Report: DOMO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Domo, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Daniel David Daniel III who bought 137,000 shares at a cost of $10.94 each, for a trade totaling $1.5M. Before this latest buy, Daniel III purchased DOMO at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.72M at an average of $13.83 per share. Domo Inc is trading up about 6.1% on the day Thursday. Daniel III was up about 5.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DOMO trading as high as $11.54 at last check today.

