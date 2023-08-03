News & Insights

Markets
XOM

Thursday 8/3 Insider Buying Report: XOM, ADC

August 03, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)'s Director, Jeffrey W. Ubben, made a $48.97M purchase of XOM, buying 458,000 shares at a cost of $106.93 a piece. Investors can snag XOM even cheaper than Ubben did, with shares changing hands as low as $105.30 at last check today -- that's 1.5% under Ubben's purchase price. Exxon Mobil Corp is trading up about 0.7% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Ubben made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $88.45M shares for a cost of $88.45 a piece.

And at Agree Realty Corp. (ADC), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Richard Agree who bought 11,751 shares for a cost of $62.95 each, for a total investment of $739,725. This purchase marks the first one filed by Agree in the past twelve months. Agree Realty Corp. is trading up about 2.4% on the day Thursday. Agree was up about 2.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ADC trading as high as $64.63 at last check today.

Thursday 8/3 Insider Buying Report: XOM, ADC
VIDEO: Thursday 8/3 Insider Buying Report: XOM, ADC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
ADC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.