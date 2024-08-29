News & Insights

Markets
HNRG

Thursday 8/29 Insider Buying Report: HNRG, HLF

August 29, 2024 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hallador Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 14,000 shares of HNRG, at a cost of $6.36 each, for a total investment of $88,984. So far Gray is in the green, up about 7.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.83. Hallador Energy is trading up about 3.8% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Gray made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $114,000 shares for a cost of $5.70 a piece.

And also on Monday, Juan Miguel Mendoza bought $87,200 worth of Herbalife, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $8.72 each. Before this latest buy, Mendoza purchased HLF at 5 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $540,676 at an average of $9.53 per share. Herbalife is trading up about 2.8% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 8/29 Insider Buying Report: HNRG, HLFVIDEO: Thursday 8/29 Insider Buying Report: HNRG, HLF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HNRG
HLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.