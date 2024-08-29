Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hallador Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 14,000 shares of HNRG, at a cost of $6.36 each, for a total investment of $88,984. So far Gray is in the green, up about 7.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.83. Hallador Energy is trading up about 3.8% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Gray made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $114,000 shares for a cost of $5.70 a piece.

And also on Monday, Juan Miguel Mendoza bought $87,200 worth of Herbalife, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $8.72 each. Before this latest buy, Mendoza purchased HLF at 5 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $540,676 at an average of $9.53 per share. Herbalife is trading up about 2.8% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 8/29 Insider Buying Report: HNRG, HLF

