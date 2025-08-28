As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, LKQ's, Andrew C. Clarke, made a $159,773 buy of LKQ, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $31.95 a piece. LKQ is trading down about 0.1% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Clarke in the past twelve months.

And at Medalist Diversified REIT, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CHAIRMAN, CEO & PRESIDENT Frank Kavanaugh who purchased 8,482 shares for a cost of $12.43 each, for a trade totaling $105,431. Before this latest buy, Kavanaugh bought MDRR on 9 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $854,977 at an average of $11.87 per share. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading down about 1.4% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: LKQ, MDRR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.