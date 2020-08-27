Markets
Thursday 8/27 Insider Buying Report: CATY, OXY

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cathay General Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Richard Sun bought 9,300 shares of CATY, at a cost of $25.00 each, for a total investment of $232,500. So far Sun is in the green, up about 4.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $26.08. Cathay General Bancorp is trading up about 2.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Sun made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $423,000 shares for a cost of $30.00 a piece.

And on Tuesday, Director William R. Klesse bought $134,300 worth of Occidental Petroleum, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $13.43 each. Before this latest buy, Klesse purchased OXY on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.55M at an average of $29.29 per share. Occidental Petroleum is trading off about 1% on the day Thursday. Investors can pick up OXY at a price even lower than Klesse did, with the stock trading as low as $12.72 at last check today -- that's 5.3% below Klesse's purchase price.

