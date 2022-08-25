Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Nikola Corp (NKLA)'s, Trevor R. Milton, made a $17.4M buy of NKLA, purchasing 3,000,000 shares at a cost of $5.80 each. Milton was up about 9.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NKLA trading as high as $6.35 in trading on Thursday. Nikola Corp is trading up about 3.9% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Milton in the past year.

And at LendingTree (TREE), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Mark A. Ernst who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $34.68 each, for a trade totaling $346,789. Before this latest buy, Ernst made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $656,700 shares for a cost of $65.67 a piece. LendingTree is trading up about 10.5% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 8/25 Insider Buying Report: NKLA, TREE

