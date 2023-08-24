News & Insights

Thursday 8/24 Insider Buying Report: FTRE, BDSX

August 24, 2023 — 01:03 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Fortrea Holdings's Director, Peter M. Neupert, made a $278,256 purchase of FTRE, buying 11,000 shares at a cost of $25.30 a piece. Neupert was up about 6.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FTRE trading as high as $26.95 in trading on Thursday. Fortrea Holdings is trading up about 4.3% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Neupert in the past twelve months.

And also on Wednesday, Jack W. Schuler purchased $216,510 worth of Biodesix, purchasing 128,363 shares at a cost of $1.69 a piece. Before this latest buy, Schuler purchased BDSX at 7 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $10.27M at an average of $1.15 per share. Biodesix is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. So far Schuler is in the green, up about 7.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.81.

