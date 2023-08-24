News & Insights

Thursday 8/24 Insider Buying Report: CRWS, VOXX

August 24, 2023 — 01:49 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Crown Crafts' Director, Zenon S. Nie, made a $197,524 buy of CRWS, purchasing 40,000 shares at a cost of $4.94 each. So far Nie is in the green, up about 1.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.00. Crown Crafts is trading up about 0.2% on the day Thursday.

And at Voxx International, there was insider buying on Monday, by Steven R. Downing who bought 15,000 shares at a cost of $8.49 each, for a trade totaling $127,350. Before this latest buy, Downing made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $157,400 shares at a cost of $7.87 a piece. Voxx International is trading down about 5.1% on the day Thursday.

