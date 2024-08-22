News & Insights

Thursday 8/22 Insider Buying Report: PAL, OLPX

August 22, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Proficient Auto Logistics' Director, James B. Gattoni, made a $379,600 buy of PAL, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $18.98 a piece. Gattoni was up about 3.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PAL trading as high as $19.71 at last check today. Proficient Auto Logistics is trading up about 3.5% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Gattoni in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, Director John P. Bilbrey bought $376,161 worth of Olaplex Holdings, buying 183,493 shares at a cost of $2.05 a piece. Before this latest buy, Bilbrey made one other purchase in the past year, buying $18,549 shares at a cost of $2.29 a piece. Olaplex Holdings is trading up about 10.7% on the day Thursday. Bilbrey was up about 19.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with OLPX trading as high as $2.46 at last check today.

