News & Insights

Markets
ATEC

Thursday 8/22 Insider Buying Report: ATEC, KTOS

August 22, 2024 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Alphatec Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, David M. Demski purchased 50,000 shares of ATEC, for a cost of $5.67 each, for a total investment of $283,500. So far Demski is in the green, up about 5.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.00. Alphatec Holdings is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Demski purchased ATEC on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $577,400 at an average of $8.25 per share.

And at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Eric M. Demarco who purchased 11,980 shares for a cost of $20.89 each, for a total investment of $250,242. Before this latest buy, Demarco made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $250,254 shares at a cost of $20.19 a piece. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is trading up about 2.3% on the day Thursday. So far Demarco is in the green, up about 3.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $21.70.

Thursday 8/22 Insider Buying Report: ATEC, KTOSVIDEO: Thursday 8/22 Insider Buying Report: ATEC, KTOS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATEC
KTOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.