Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Alphatec Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, David M. Demski purchased 50,000 shares of ATEC, for a cost of $5.67 each, for a total investment of $283,500. So far Demski is in the green, up about 5.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.00. Alphatec Holdings is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Demski purchased ATEC on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $577,400 at an average of $8.25 per share.

And at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Eric M. Demarco who purchased 11,980 shares for a cost of $20.89 each, for a total investment of $250,242. Before this latest buy, Demarco made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $250,254 shares at a cost of $20.19 a piece. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is trading up about 2.3% on the day Thursday. So far Demarco is in the green, up about 3.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $21.70.

VIDEO: Thursday 8/22 Insider Buying Report: ATEC, KTOS

