Thursday 8/20 Insider Buying Report: UPLD, ELAN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Upland Software, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director David May bought 10,000 shares of UPLD, at a cost of $33.72 each, for a total investment of $337,237. Upland Software is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by May in the past year.

And at Elanco Animal Health, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director John P. Bilbrey who bought 9,580 shares for a cost of $26.20 each, for a total investment of $250,996. Before this latest buy, Bilbrey bought ELAN on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $175,550 at an average of $25.95 per share. Elanco Animal Health is trading up about 7.1% on the day Thursday. So far Bilbrey is in the green, up about 5.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $27.74.

