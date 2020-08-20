Thursday 8/20 Insider Buying Report: CUTR, NEWR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cutera, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director J. Daniel Plants bought 59,769 shares of CUTR, at a cost of $14.90 each, for a total investment of $890,648. Plants was up about 13.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CUTR trading as high as $16.86 at last check today. Cutera is trading up about 10.9% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Plants made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $999,999 shares for a cost of $10.50 a piece.

And also on Wednesday, COO Michael J. Christenson purchased $510,480 worth of New Relic, purchasing 9,000 shares at a cost of $56.72 a piece. New Relic is trading up about 3% on the day Thursday. So far Christenson is in the green, up about 3.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $58.65.

