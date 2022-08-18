Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Fox, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Executive Chair, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 126,773 shares of FOX, at a cost of $36.50 each, for a total investment of $4.63M. Investors are able to buy FOX at a price even lower than Murdoch did, with the stock changing hands as low as $33.18 in trading on Thursday which is 9.1% below Murdoch's purchase price. Fox is trading off about 0.3% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Murdoch in the past year.

And at Oncocyte, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Andrew Arno who purchased 150,000 shares at a cost of $0.96 each, for a total investment of $144,121. This purchase marks the first one filed by Arno in the past year. Oncocyte is trading up about 8.7% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 8/18 Insider Buying Report: FOX, OCX

