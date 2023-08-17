News & Insights

Thursday 8/17 Insider Buying Report: PGEN, TSHA

August 17, 2023

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Precigen's Randal J. Kirk, made a $757,612 purchase of PGEN, buying 500,000 shares at a cost of $1.52 each. Kirk was up about 9.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PGEN trading as high as $1.66 in trading on Thursday. Precigen is trading up about 8.1% on the day Thursday.

And also on Wednesday, Director John A. Stalfort III bought $700,000 worth of Taysha Gene Therapies, buying 777,778 shares at a cost of $0.90 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Stalfort III in the past twelve months. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading up about 4.1% on the day Thursday. Stalfort III was up about 153.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TSHA trading as high as $2.28 in trading on Thursday.

