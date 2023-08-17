News & Insights

Thursday 8/17 Insider Buying Report: NEE, GCI

August 17, 2023 — 03:14 pm EDT

August 17, 2023

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NextEra Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NEE, for a cost of $67.85 each, for a total investment of $271,400. NextEra Energy is trading up about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Camaren made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $146,991 shares at a cost of $73.50 each.

And on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Michael Reed bought $263,200 worth of Gannett, buying 80,000 shares at a cost of $3.29 a piece. Gannett is trading down about 2.9% on the day Thursday.

