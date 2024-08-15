Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Reneo Pharmaceuticals', Braden Michael Leonard, made a $380,598 buy of RPHM, purchasing 271,826 shares at a cost of $1.40 a piece. So far Leonard is in the green, up about 10.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.54. Reneo Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 4.8% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Leonard made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $639,578 shares for a cost of $1.54 each.

And also on Wednesday, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased $367,340 worth of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $12.24 a piece. Before this latest buy, Bortz purchased PEB on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.67M at an average of $12.79 per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading up about 1.3% on the day Thursday. So far Bortz is in the green, up about 5.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.87.

VIDEO: Thursday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: RPHM, PEB

