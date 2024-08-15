News & Insights

Thursday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: ANTX, WRBY

August 15, 2024 — 11:52 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At AN2 Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 1,500,000 shares of ANTX, at a cost of $1.04 each, for a total investment of $1.56M. AN2 Therapeutics is trading down about 0.5% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Leonard in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased $965,750 worth of Warby Parker, purchasing 75,000 shares at a cost of $12.88 each. Warby Parker is trading up about 5.9% on the day Thursday. So far Singer is in the green, up about 9.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $14.09.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

