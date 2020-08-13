Markets
Thursday 8/13 Insider Buying Report: RCUS, RKT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Arcus Biosciences' Chief Executive Officer, Terry J. Rosen, made a $999,314 buy of RCUS, purchasing 43,705 shares at a cost of $22.86 each. Rosen was up about 9.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RCUS trading as high as $24.93 at last check today. Arcus Biosciences is trading down about 1.2% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Rosen in the past twelve months.

And also on Monday, Director Nancy Tellem bought $630,000 worth of Rocket Companies, buying 35,000 shares at a cost of $18.00 each. Rocket Companies is trading down about 4.8% on the day Thursday. Tellem was up about 8.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RKT trading as high as $19.60 in trading on Thursday.

