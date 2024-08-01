Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Norfolk Southern's Director, Richard H. Anderson, made a $494,960 purchase of NSC, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $247.48 each. Anderson was up about 1.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NSC trading as high as $251.33 in trading on Thursday. Norfolk Southern is trading off about 0.2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Anderson made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $221,000 shares at a cost of $221.00 each.

And on Wednesday, CEO of Merchants Capital Michael R. Dury purchased $268,944 worth of Merchants Bancorp, purchasing 6,000 shares at a cost of $44.82 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Dury in the past twelve months. Merchants Bancorp is trading off about 1.4% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 8/1 Insider Buying Report: NSC, MBIN

