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Thursday 7/9 Insider Buying Report: CNM, SWZ

July 09, 2026 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Core & Main, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director James D. Hope purchased 2,067 shares of CNM, at a cost of $46.01 each, for a total investment of $95,111. Core & Main is trading down about 0.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Hope made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $99,971 shares at a cost of $50.70 each.

And at Total Return Securities Fund, there was insider buying on Monday, by Secretary Phillip Goldstein who bought 5,980 shares at a cost of $5.95 each, for a total investment of $35,581. Before this latest buy, Goldstein bought SWZ on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $119,700 at an average of $5.99 per share. Total Return Securities Fund is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 7/9 Insider Buying Report: CNM, SWZVIDEO: Thursday 7/9 Insider Buying Report: CNM, SWZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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CNM
SWZ

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