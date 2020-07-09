Markets
Thursday 7/9 Insider Buying Report: MLHR, SYNH

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Miller Herman, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of MLHR, at a cost of $21.44 each, for a total investment of $536,000. Miller Herman is trading up about 1.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Volkema made one other purchase in the past year, buying $548,452 shares for a cost of $21.94 each.

And at Syneos Health, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director John M. Dineen who bought 8,691 shares for a cost of $59.11 each, for a total investment of $513,725. Syneos Health is trading up about 0.2% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters can snag SYNH even cheaper than Dineen did, with shares changing hands as low as $55.90 in trading on Thursday -- that's 5.4% below Dineen's purchase price.

