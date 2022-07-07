Markets
Thursday 7/7 Insider Buying Report: KDP, CXDO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Keurig Dr Pepper's Chief Supply Chain Officer, Maurice Anthony Milikin, made a $466,725 purchase of KDP, buying 12,979 shares at a cost of $35.96 each. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading up about 0.2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Milikin made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $463,999 shares for a cost of $35.75 each.

And also on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Steven G. Mihaylo bought $20,933 worth of Crexendo, buying 7,143 shares at a cost of $2.93 each. Before this latest buy, Mihaylo bought CXDO at 81 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $3.06M at an average of $3.47 per share. Crexendo Inc is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday. So far Mihaylo is in the green, up about 6.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.13.

