Thursday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: PLCE, CURO

July 06, 2023 — 10:36 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Children's Place, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 43,000 shares of PLCE, for a cost of $23.70 each, for a total investment of $1.02M. Elfers was up about 13.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PLCE trading as high as $26.97 in trading on Thursday. Children's Place is trading up about 9.1% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Elfers in the past twelve months.

And at Curo Group Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Executive Officer Douglas D. Clark who purchased 20,000 shares at a cost of $1.39 each, for a trade totaling $27,844. Before this latest buy, Clark purchased CURO at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $265,321 at an average of $2.65 per share. Curo Group Holdings is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday.

