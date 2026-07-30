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Thursday 7/30 Insider Buying Report: OTLK, EQBK

July 30, 2026 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Outlook Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Faisal Ghiath Sukhtian purchased 95,398 shares of OTLK, at a cost of $1.05 each, for a total investment of $99,996. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag OTLK at a price even lower than Sukhtian did, with the stock changing hands as low as $0.96 in trading on Thursday which is 7.9% under Sukhtian's purchase price. Outlook Therapeutics is trading up about 1.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Sukhtian made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $50,006 shares at a cost of $0.41 each.

And on Tuesday, Lisa Ann Schlehuber bought $50,429 worth of Equity Bancshares, buying 989 shares at a cost of $50.98 a piece. Equity Bancshares is trading up about 0.7% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 7/30 Insider Buying Report: OTLK, EQBKVIDEO: Thursday 7/30 Insider Buying Report: OTLK, EQBK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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OTLK
EQBK

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