As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Outlook Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Faisal Ghiath Sukhtian purchased 95,398 shares of OTLK, at a cost of $1.05 each, for a total investment of $99,996. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag OTLK at a price even lower than Sukhtian did, with the stock changing hands as low as $0.96 in trading on Thursday which is 7.9% under Sukhtian's purchase price. Outlook Therapeutics is trading up about 1.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Sukhtian made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $50,006 shares at a cost of $0.41 each.

And on Tuesday, Lisa Ann Schlehuber bought $50,429 worth of Equity Bancshares, buying 989 shares at a cost of $50.98 a piece. Equity Bancshares is trading up about 0.7% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 7/30 Insider Buying Report: OTLK, EQBK

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