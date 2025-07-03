Markets
Thursday 7/3 Insider Buying Report: FUND, FGEN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sprott Focus Trust, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, W. Whitney George bought 196,329 shares of FUND, for a cost of $7.41 each, for a total investment of $1.45M. So far George is in the green, up about 4.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $7.74. Sprott Focus Trust is trading down about 0.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, George bought FUND on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.82M at an average of $7.28 per share.

And at FibroGen, there was insider buying on Monday, by James A. Schoeneck who bought 23,567 shares at a cost of $5.07 each, for a total investment of $119,485. Before this latest buy, Schoeneck made one other purchase in the past year, buying $105,040 shares at a cost of $0.35 a piece. FibroGen is trading up about 6.5% on the day Thursday. So far Schoeneck is in the green, up about 10.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.59.

