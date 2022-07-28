Markets
Thursday 7/28 Insider Buying Report: HCCI, UAL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Heritage-Crystal Clean's CEO, Brian Recatto, made a $4.05M buy of HCCI, purchasing 150,000 shares at a cost of $27.00 a piece. So far Recatto is in the green, up about 22.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $33.00. Heritage-Crystal Clean is trading up about 4.9% on the day Thursday.

And at United Airlines Holdings, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Edward Shapiro who bought 50,000 shares at a cost of $35.74 each, for a trade totaling $1.79M. Before this latest buy, Shapiro bought UAL on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $4.12M at an average of $41.20 per share. United Airlines Holdings is trading down about 1.9% on the day Thursday.

