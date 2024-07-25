Thursday 7/25 Insider Buying Report: UBFO, ATYR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, United Security Bancshares' Director, Jagroop Gill, made a $1.12M purchase of UBFO, buying 140,384 shares at a cost of $7.96 a piece. So far Gill is in the green, up about 1.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $8.10. United Security Bancshares is trading up about 1.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Gill bought UBFO at 14 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $478,217 at an average of $7.13 per share.

And also on Wednesday, Paul Schimmel purchased $184,613 worth of aTyr Pharma, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $1.85 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Schimmel in the past twelve months. aTyr Pharma is trading up about 5.2% on the day Thursday. So far Schimmel is in the green, up about 12.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.07.

