Thursday 7/23 Insider Buying Report: FREQ, FDX

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Joel S. Marcus purchased 55,555 shares of FREQ, for a cost of $18.00 each, for a total investment of $999,990. Marcus was up about 24.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FREQ trading as high as $22.45 at last check today. Frequency Therapeutics is trading up about 3.9% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Marcus in the past year.

And at FedEx Corp (FDX), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Marvin R. Ellison who bought 2,200 shares for a cost of $164.53 each, for a trade totaling $361,966. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ellison in the past twelve months. FedEx Corp is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday. Ellison was up about 1.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FDX trading as high as $166.84 at last check today.

