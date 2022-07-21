As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Keurig Dr Pepper, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Supply Chain Officer Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of KDP, for a cost of $36.36 each, for a total investment of $471,916. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading off about 0.7% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Milikin purchased KDP at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.40M at an average of $35.96 per share.

And at Delcath Systems, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Executive Officer Gerard J. Michel who bought 62,814 shares for a cost of $3.98 each, for a total investment of $250,000. Before this latest buy, Michel bought DCTH at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $225,622 at an average of $8.29 per share. Delcath Systems is trading up about 10% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 7/21 Insider Buying Report: KDP, DCTH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.