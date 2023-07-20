Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Lockheed Martin's Director, John Donovan, made a $250,476 purchase of LMT, buying 548 shares at a cost of $457.07 each. Lockheed Martin is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Donovan purchased LMT on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.00M at an average of $443.20 per share.

And at Nxg Cushing Midstream Energy Fund, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by John Alban who bought 1,000 shares for a cost of $39.03 each, for a total investment of $39,035. Nxg Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is trading up about 1.3% on the day Thursday. Alban was up about 2.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SRV trading as high as $39.80 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 7/20 Insider Buying Report: LMT, SRV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.