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Thursday 7/2 Insider Buying Report: RH, GTLB

July 02, 2026 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At RH, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Carlos Alberini bought 11,388 shares of RH, for a cost of $160.90 each, for a total investment of $1.83M. So far Alberini is in the green, up about 6.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $172.00. RH is trading up about 3.4% on the day Thursday.

And at GitLab, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer William Staples who purchased 4,188 shares at a cost of $29.36 each, for a trade totaling $122,960. Before this latest buy, Staples bought GTLB at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $253,092 at an average of $27.26 per share. GitLab is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. So far Staples is in the green, up about 10.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $32.44.

Thursday 7/2 Insider Buying Report: RH, GTLBVIDEO: Thursday 7/2 Insider Buying Report: RH, GTLB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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RH
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