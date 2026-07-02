As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At RH, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Carlos Alberini bought 11,388 shares of RH, for a cost of $160.90 each, for a total investment of $1.83M. So far Alberini is in the green, up about 6.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $172.00. RH is trading up about 3.4% on the day Thursday.

And at GitLab, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer William Staples who purchased 4,188 shares at a cost of $29.36 each, for a trade totaling $122,960. Before this latest buy, Staples bought GTLB at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $253,092 at an average of $27.26 per share. GitLab is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. So far Staples is in the green, up about 10.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $32.44.

VIDEO: Thursday 7/2 Insider Buying Report: RH, GTLB

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