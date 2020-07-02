Thursday 7/2 Insider Buying Report: TTI, EPAC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At TETRA Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Gina Luna bought 175,000 shares of TTI, for a cost of $0.57 each, for a total investment of $99,750. Investors can grab TTI at a price even lower than Luna did, with the stock trading as low as $0.53 at last check today -- that's 7.0% under Luna's purchase price. TETRA Technologies is trading up about 6.6% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Luna in the past twelve months.

And at Enerpac Tool Group, there was insider buying on Monday, by E. James Ferland Jr. who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $18.10 each, for a total investment of $90,486. This buy marks the first one filed by Ferland Jr. in the past year. Enerpac Tool Group is trading up about 6.9% on the day Thursday.

