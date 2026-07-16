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Thursday 7/16 Insider Buying Report: HNRG, OWLS

July 16, 2026 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hallador Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Barbara Ann Sugg purchased 5,000 shares of HNRG, for a cost of $17.13 each, for a total investment of $85,648. Investors have the opportunity to pick up HNRG at a price even lower than Sugg did, with shares changing hands as low as $15.93 in trading on Thursday -- that's 7.0% under Sugg's purchase price. Hallador Energy is trading down about 1.4% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sugg in the past year.

And also on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Chun Kai Wang purchased $11,073 worth of Obook Holdings, purchasing 1,954 shares at a cost of $5.67 each. Before this latest buy, Wang bought OWLS at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $13,976 at an average of $5.72 per share. Obook Holdings is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to pick up OWLS at a price even lower than Wang did, with shares changing hands as low as $5.55 in trading on Thursday which is 2.1% below Wang's purchase price.

Thursday 7/16 Insider Buying Report: HNRG, OWLSVIDEO: Thursday 7/16 Insider Buying Report: HNRG, OWLS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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HNRG
OWLS

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