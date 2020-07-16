Markets
PSTX

Thursday 7/16 Insider Buying Report: PSTX, AZZ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Poseida Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director David Hirsch bought 250,000 shares of PSTX, at a cost of $16.00 each, for a total investment of $4M. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag PSTX even cheaper than Hirsch did, with shares trading as low as $13.75 in trading on Thursday -- that's 14.1% under Hirsch's purchase price. Poseida Therapeutics is trading up about 10.5% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Hirsch in the past year.

And on Wednesday, President & GM - Electrical Ken Lavelle purchased $169,565 worth of AZZ, purchasing 5,500 shares at a cost of $30.83 each. AZZ is trading up about 4.3% on the day Thursday. Lavelle was up about 5.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AZZ trading as high as $32.51 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 7/16 Insider Buying Report: PSTX, AZZ
VIDEO: Thursday 7/16 Insider Buying Report: PSTX, AZZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSTX AZZ

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular